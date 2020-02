WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was badly damaged in a crash late Tuesday night in Warwick.

The incident occurred on I-95 north near the Airport Connector after 11 p.m.

A second vehicle was also damaged at the scene.

Right now, it’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

