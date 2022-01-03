Staffing issues, bad weather cancel flights for holiday travelers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — New year, same travel issues for millions of Americans.

Staffing issues and weather problems are creating a headache for holiday travelers over the past several days.

At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, nearly a dozen flights leaving from Southwest, Delta, and American airlines have been either canceled or delayed. The same goes for a handful of arriving flights as well.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of flights nationwide were grounded or delayed. What started just before Christmas has continued into the new year with airlines blaming staff shortages on COVID-19 cases.

A winter storm dumping heavy snow is also impacting main travel hubs, piling onto the problems.

12 News spoke to some travelers who are eager to get home after their flights were delayed.

“I originally was scheduled on a flight for 2 o’clock this afternoon, with a connection in Detroit, but that got delayed by 2 hours and missed the connection, so I got another flight from Southwest that was direct, then that was delayed 2 hours. They were waiting for their flight attendant to come in from Atlanta, nobody to man the plane, really,” Paul Titcomb said.

Despite the cancellations, TSA says nationwide, air travel has been returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

A majority of the flights leaving or arriving from T.F. Green are on time, but it’s important to check with your airline for any delays.