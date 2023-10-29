WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite the rain, the 2nd Annual Spooky Fall Festival was held at Rocky Point State Park on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by The Warwick Community Police Division, We Be Jammin’ Events and Ocean State Food Truck Festivals.

There are dozens of local vendors and businesses and over 20 food trucks taking part in the family friendly day.

Other events include the petting zoo area, face painting, balloon animals, a bouncy house, a visit with a mermaid and so much more!

The event runs until 3. p.m. and parking and admission is free.

Organizers do ask that you consider helping fill a Food Pantry Truck by donating non-perishable food items.