CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than two decades, a popular Italian restaurant in Cranston has closed its doors for good.

Spirito’s Restaurant announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday was its last day of business.

“Due to the COVID crisis, along with the restrictions the governor made, we tried our best to navigate through the epidemic,” the post read.

The post also thanked customers, employees and vendors Spirito’s has worked with over the past 21 years.