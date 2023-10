CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walk-a-thon was held Sunday morning in Cranston.

Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca served as the emcee at the event.

12 News and FOX Providence are proud sponsors of Special Olympics R.I.