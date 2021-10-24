Special Olympics RI ‘Celebrate the Movement Walk-a-Thon’ held Sunday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2021 Special Olympics RI “Celebrate the Movement Walk-a-Thon” was held on in Cranston on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered at the gazebo in Garden City for a one mile walk around the plaza to help raise money for the organization.

12 New anchor Mike Montecalvo severed as the emcee of the event, and lead the walk around Garden City along with Mayor Ken Hopkins and Special Olympics RI CEO Dennis DeJesus.

As of Sunday morning, this event has raised over $112,000 has been raised for Special Olympics RI. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

