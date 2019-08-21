Son of late mobster pleads not guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of late mob figure Frank “Bobo” Marrapese was remanded to the ACI following a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Michael Marrapese, 40, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree domestic murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Lauren Ise, 29. He was ordered held without bail.

Acting on a tip from Providence police, Cranston police said they found Ise strangled to death inside her apartment on Bay View Avenue back in March.

Ise’s mother, Cheryl Palazzo, said her daughter had been trying to leave Marrapese.

“He needs to pass away in prison,” Pallazo said. “Anyone who commits this type of heinous crime should never be allowed to see the light of day because Lauren will never, ever.”

Palazzo previously said she planned to travel from Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, to attend the arraignment.

Marrapese has a lengthy criminal history and has been held without bail since his arrest. If convicted, he could face additional prison time for being a habitual offender.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 4 for a status conference.