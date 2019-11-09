Breaking News
Small plane lands on I-95 in West Greenwich
Courtesy: Rhode Island State Police

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police confirm they are responding to a small plane landing on I-95 North at Route 165 in West Greenwich.

State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry says the plane took off from T.F. Green Airport Saturday evening and experienced some sort of mechanical difficulty while on its way to New York.

The pilot managed to safely land the plane in the breakdown lane of I-95 North.

The two people on board the plane were not injured. No one was hurt on the ground.

Eyewitnesses tells us the incident appears to be backing up traffic in the area.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.

Providence

