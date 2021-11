WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After being virtual last year, The “Small Business Saturday Shop RI” is back to in-person this year.

More than 160 vendors will be showcased at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vendors include entrepreneurs, artists, Farm Fresh RI, Social Venture Enterprises, veterans, minority-owned, and disability-owned businesses.

“Shopping Small” encourages people to shop locally, supporting the small business economy.