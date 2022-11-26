WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event.

Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability.

“When we started this event 6 years ago the purpose of that was to show the integration of people with disabilities in our workforce – to show that people with disabilities have something to contribute, and they too are business owners.,” said Event Coordinator, Sue Babin.

Small Business Saturday events were also held in Warren and Providence.

For more information on the event and the businesses on display, go to the Small Business Saturday Shop RI website.