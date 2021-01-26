Silver Alert: Police searching for Warwick man, 69

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing Tuesday.

Donald Pugsley, 69, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Post Road, according to police. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt, and gray sweatpants.

Police believe he may be in danger due to unspecified health issues.

Pugsley is described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a red 2018 Honda CRV with Rhode Island registration WT585.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 460-4200.