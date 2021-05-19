Silver Alert issued for missing Warwick man

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for an 88-year-old Warwick man reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Edward O’Leary was last seen on Inez Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

He has brown eyes, black and gray hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with a vest and dark pants.

O’Leary drives a silver Toyota Camry with an RI license plate number of IY851.

Police believe O’Leary is endangered and does not have his cell phone on him.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen O’Leary is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.