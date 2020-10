WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Warwick.

Warwick police say Cornell Hodges, 84, was last seen in the area of where he lives on Blanchard Ave.

He was wearing a green and gray plaid jacket, gray dress pants and black shoes.

He is described as 5’4″, weighs 100 lbs. and has gray hair and brown eyes.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Coronell Hodges, age 84. Last seen walking on foot with a cane in area of his residence on Blanchard Avenue in Warwick, Rhode Island. For more info: https://t.co/zhLKMAX3Wo pic.twitter.com/Mjdkojt7yc — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) October 24, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department.