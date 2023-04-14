CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday out of Cranston, leading police to issue a Silver Alert.

Cheryl Twomey-Fritz was last seen in the area of Broad and Northup streets. Police are concerned about her well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Twomey-Fritz stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

She may be driving a black 2014 Ford Edge bearing Rhode Island registration 4078VZ.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211.