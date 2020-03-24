Silver Alert issued for missing Coventry man, 76

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help in finding Coventry man who they say has been reported missing and should be in self-quarantine.

Richard Willner, 76, was last seen in the area of Lacolle Lane wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say.

Willner stands 5-foot-7, weighs around 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. According to police, he may be driving a red 2015 Nissan Versa with Rhode Island registration XN948.

Police say he’s been in close contact with a person who is in self-quarantine and showing symptoms of COVID-19, however, it’s not confirmed whether that person is infected with the virus.

Anyone with knowledge of Willner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Coventry police at (401) 826-1100.