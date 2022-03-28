EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who’s been reported missing.

Norbert Craybas, 79, was last seen Monday morning at the town’s senior center, according to police.

He stands 5-foot-7, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

Police said he may be wearing a blue coat and driving a red 2022 Hyundai Elantra with Rhode Island registration 1GI226.

Anyone with information on Craybas’ whereabouts is asked to call police at (401) 884-2244.