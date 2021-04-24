Shred Day held at Cranston Public Library

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — People in the Cranston area got the chance to dispose of any old paper documents that they may still have in their homes, in a quick and easy way.

Shred Day was held on Saturday at the library. While it was canceled last year due to the pandemic, organizers said that even though the event officially started at 9 a.m., people started showing up at 8 a.m. with boxes of their sensitive papers they were looking forward to destroying properly.

“I think it’s a responsible way to get rid of our paper waste and also it’s a secure way to do it, and I feel safe doing it this way,” said city resident Joan Rallis.

The annual event is sponsored by TW Financial Group.

“It’s really important to us as a team that we give back to the community because we think it’s really important to help people,” said Dan Gamm, owner of TW Financial Group.

The event is usually held around tax day, when people dispose of old bills and receipts. This year, it coincided near Earth Week as well.

Gamm said the event has been going on for the ast 12 years.