Target 12 on WPRI.com

Shots fired at house used by motorcycle gang

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Shots were fired Saturday into a West Warwick house hosting a party for the Pagan Motorcycle Club, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

State Police Major Timothy Sanzi said West Warwick police put out a “be on the lookout” after the shooting in their town at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw several vehicles leaving following the shooting and police are actively searching for those cars.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White was told no one was shot at the home on Walker Street, but police were questioning several members of the club.

The Pagan Motorcycle Club is identified by law enforcement as an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Target 12 has learned police are investigating this as a possible attack by a rival motorcycle gang.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams