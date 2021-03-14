Shoppers spending as stimulus checks begin to roll out

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The third round of stimulus payments have already hit some Rhode Islanders’ bank accounts, with more deposits coming this week.

The IRS started processing stimulus checks on Friday and some Southern New Englanders are out looking to spend.

At Warwick Mall, shoppers said the payment timed with easing restrictions is a win-win.

“I got it two days ago,” Richard Griffith told 12 News.

“Just buying some clothes, I got this shirt at JC Penny and these pants at Old Navy,” he said.

Griffith was spending part of his economic impact check — which is part of the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package.

The IRS is sending direct payments of $1,400 to Americans making up to $75,000 a year or married couples who make less than $150,000, plus $1,400 per dependents.

Shoppers like Justin Parillo said they are going to use the money wisely — hoping to make an investment.

“Our plan is to fix the house and then sell the house with the market being the way it is right now. People should hold onto it just in case things get worse honestly or put it into something that’s going to make you money down the road,” he said.

Cardi's Furniture is gearing up for a busy week as people get their third round of stimulus checks. Ron Cardi tells me there was a boost in business following the first two and expect the same this time @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/xtLtP4tPJ0 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 14, 2021

Cardi’s Furniture is gearing up for a busy week. The Southern New England furniture business is offering select discounts for stimulus shoppers.

Co-owner Ron Cardi said there was a boost a business following the first two rounds of stimulus checks and they expect the same this time.

“We’ve been very busy so we’re happy with it. I think it’s got people psyched up. I think it will be effective for the whole month,” he said.

Cardi said they done well during the pandemic due to people upgrading their homes and he is hopeful these checks will affect local business.

“It’s very important for people to support local businesses. The restrictions being loosened and the timing of the money is excellent so we’ve seen it as an effect to every room in the house,” he said.