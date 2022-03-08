WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A nutrition shop in West Warwick held a fundraiser over the weekend for two high school hockey players who were injured in a serious crash last month.

On Saturday, Fuel Your Fire Nutrition held raffles and donated 50% of its sales to the families of Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, altogether raising more than $1,700.

The two boys are captains of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich hockey team. Police said they were on their way to the rink on Feb. 12 when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on Ten Rod Road.

Fuel Your Fire Nutrition owner Sarah Daigneault told 12 News she wanted to help out any way she could.

“I was inspired to do it because I saw how the community came together to help the boys, and I wanted to be able to give back as well,” she said.

“It felt amazing to be able to give back and help in our own way,” Daigneault continued. “I’m so grateful for the community we are a part of.”

Following the crash, Dennison was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition, while MacDonald was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. MacDonald has since been released, but at last check, Dennison remained at the hospital.