WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Narragansett Bay will remain closed to shellfish harvesting until further notice, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Tuesday.

Upper Narragansett Bay Conditional Area A was expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 16, but the DEM said a sewer line that ruptured in the area of Lake Shore Drive caused discharge to flow into Warwick Pond.

As of early Tuesday morning, the Warwick Sewer Authority estimated that nearly 450,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the pond.

The DEM also warned people to avoid contact with Warwick Pond, Buckeye Brook, Mill Creek and Mill Cove. This includes primary contact such as swimming and wading, as well as secondary contact like fishing and boating.