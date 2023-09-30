CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some people who applied to get their Atlantic Shark Instate license plates will finally have the opportunity to pick them up this weekend.

Those who applied to get their plates by the September third deadline will be eligible.

Distribution will be done alphabetically from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DMV in Cranston over two days:

Saturday, Sept. 30 — last name (or business name) beginning A-M only

Sunday, Oct. 1 — last name (or business name) beginning N-Z only

Commercial and motorcycle plates supporting the institute have not reached minimums yet, so those haven’t gone into production.