CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s second Shake Shack will open its doors next week in Cranston.

A grand opening celebration will be held at Garden City Center on Tuesday, Aug. 8, starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive merchandise.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shake Shack to the Garden City Center,” Garden City general manager Joe Koechel said.

The new location will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

“Shake Shack puts community at the center of what they do, which aligns beautifully with our goals at Garden City Center,” Koechel continued. “Not only is the food fresh and absolutely delicious, but their ability to partner with local organizations, schools, and artists will result in our community welcoming them with open arms.”

Shake Shack says it offers made-to-order 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, non-dairy shakes, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer, wine, and more.

Your furry friends can also get a bite to eat with their pup-friendly custard and dog biscuits.

As part of its mission “Stand for Something Good,” the restaurant will donate $1 from every sandwich sold on Tuesday to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Rhode Island’s first Shake Shack opened on Thayer Street in March 2019.