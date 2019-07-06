Suspicious fire under investigation in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Coventry are investigating a suspicious fire that happened Saturday morning.

The fire department received a call around 5:30 for a fire at 35 Boston Street.

When they arrived, they found fire inside the home. Everyone inisde was able to escape from the building.

An Eyewitness News crew saw several fire trucks and dozens of fire fighters at the scene. There was some damage visible to the roof of the house.

Fire officials on scene we able to determine the fire as suspicious. A Coventry police cruiser was later seen outside the home, with crime scene tape around property.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Coventry police detectives are now investigation a cause.