Services announced for Nick Cardi

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family will pay their final respects later this week for Nick Cardi.

The oldest of the Cardi brothers died last week after a long battle with brain cancer.

The family this week released the details for visiting hours and the funeral.

Visiting Hours:

Funeral:

  • Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m.
  • St. Bernard Catholic Church
  • 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown

The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the Cardi family asks that people make a donation to a charity of their choice.

