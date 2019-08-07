Services announced for Nick Cardi

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family will pay their final respects later this week for Nick Cardi.
The oldest of the Cardi brothers died last week after a long battle with brain cancer.
The family this week released the details for visiting hours and the funeral.
Visiting Hours:
- Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nardolillo Funeral Home
- 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston
Funeral:
- Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m.
- St. Bernard Catholic Church
- 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown
The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the Cardi family asks that people make a donation to a charity of their choice.