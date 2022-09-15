CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a three-car crash injured four people Thursday night, according to police.

Police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The crash happened on Reservoir Avenue near Woodridge Road.

A 12 News crew on scene saw a pickup truck on top of a sedan, and a third vehicle with front-end damage.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One has a broken leg, all others have been released



One driver will possibly face charges based upon the investigation and witness accounts, police say. Alcohol/drugs not ruled out yet. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7D7Oz6Cgyw — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 15, 2022

The bed of the pickup truck was ripped off and was seen laying in the middle of the roadway roughly 50 feet away.

Police said one of the drivers may be charged “based upon investigation and witnesses.”

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.