2 seriously injured in crash on I-95 North in West Greenwich

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured following a single-car crash on I-95 North in the area of Exit 7 on Sunday night.

State police said the car went off the highway and struck several trees around 7:15 p.m.

Both men were ejected from the vehicle and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. One of the men has been upgraded to non-life threatening injuries as of Monday morning, according to state police.

The crash slowed traffic in the area for several hours.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash, but are looking into speed as a factor.

