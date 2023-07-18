PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A state senator from Cranston appeared in court Tuesday after he allegedly keyed another person’s vehicle at Garden City Center last month.

Sen. Joshua Miller was initially seen on police body-worn camera video denying that he damaged an SUV with an anti-Biden bumper sticker, but later admitted it to an officer who told him there was footage of the incident.

Miller, 69, pleaded no contest to vandalism and obstruction charges.

“I am truly sorry for my actions in this matter and I am disappointed in my behavior and lack of judgment,” Miller said in a statement. “In a blink of an eye, I exhibited a lack of self-control that has impacted my reputation. For that, I only have myself to blame as I am solely responsible for what led to today’s court proceedings.”

As part of the plea, Miller agreed to pay the car owner $2,850 for damages, which has already been issued, according to Cranston’s city solicitor.

Miller also agreed to pay a $250 donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

A spokesperson for Senate President Dominick Ruggerio told 12 News Miller will not lose his chairmanship on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

Ruggerio on Tuesday released his first statement on the Garden City incident.

“I don’t believe that any one of us would want to be judged solely upon our worst moments,” Ruggerio said.

“I choose to look at the whole of Sen. Miller’s public service, including the countless hours he has spent working to make our state a better place to live and work,” he continued. “Because of his long record of service, because he has taken responsibility for his actions, and because the events of that day had nothing to do with his responsibilities in the Senate or his position as a state senator, we are putting this incident behind us and moving forward.”