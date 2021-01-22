Second person injured in West Warwick fire dies

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A second person who was injured in a fire in West Warwick earlier this month has died, according to West Warwick Police Detective Sergeant John Gardiner.

Gardiner said the second victim, identified as Steven Lima, 54, succumbed to his injuries Thursday night at Kent County Hospital.

The fire, which broke out at a home on New London Turnpike, had already claimed the life of 41-year-old Jason Mather.

Fire officials said Mather died a hero by taking the time to wake up his uncle. The uncle was then able to jump out of a window, but Mather became trapped before he could escape.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was ruled accidental, having been caused by a gas heater with clothes piled up too close to it.