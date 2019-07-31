Search underway for missing West Warwick teen

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a West Warwick teenager who’s been missing for several months.

The agency on Tuesday said Desarae Hickey, 17, was last seen in her hometown on Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities believe she may still be in the local area.

Hickey stands 5-foot-10 and has blue eyes and blonde hair, though when she was last seen, her hair was dyed dark red, according to NCMEC.

Anyone with information on Hickey’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or West Warwick police at (401) 821-4323.