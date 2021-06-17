Search underway for missing Coventry man, 66

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a town resident reported missing earlier this week.

Kenneth Savard, 66, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, June 6, according to police. He was driving his vehicle, a red 2006 Toyota pickup truck bearing Rhode Island combination registration 81269, in the area of Coventry and West Warwick.

Police say Savard was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khakis. He stands 5-foot-9, weighs around 178 pounds and is balding with gray hair on the sides of his head.

Savard’s family is concerned about his safety because he left his medications and phone at home.

Anyone with information on Savard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Rich Pendola at (401) 822-9123 or rpendola@coventrypd.org, or (401) 826-1100 and speak to dispatch.