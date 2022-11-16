WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are still searching for a Warwick woman who was reported missing more than six months ago.

Charlotte Lester, now 45, was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.

Lester’s beloved dog was found wandering Elmwood Avenue alone in the days after she vanished.

Investigators later discovered Lester’s red pickup truck abandoned outside Kent Hospital.

Detectives confirmed last month that there are several persons of interest in the case, but did not elaborate.

While Lester’s family doesn’t believe she will be found alive, they are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone with information pertinent to the investigation.

Lester is described as a white female with a slim-to-medium build and brown eyes. It’s also possible she’s wearing a wig, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Lester’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.