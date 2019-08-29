WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are looking for at least two scrap metal thieves.

The Warwick Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday, saying that at least two people stole scrap metal and 10 water heaters from William J. Riley Plumbing & Heating on New England Way.

The thefts, which were captured on surveillance cameras, occurred Wednesday morning between 1-4 a.m.

Good morning, Warwick!On 8/28/19 between 1a-4a, metal scrap and 10 water heaters were stolen from William J. Riley… Posted by Warwick Police Department on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Police said the suspects made four trips to and from the business. The suspects were driving an older model, dark-colored pickup truck with a white cap.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Patrick McGaffigan at (401) 468-4253 or patrick.mcgaffigan@warwickri.com.