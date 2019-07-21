Scituate Police Chief put on paid administrative leave

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Town Council Vice President Abbie Groves.

In an email sent out Sunday, Groves said the action was taken “to further review recently received information pertaining to the chief.”

She said contract constraints kept her from releasing more details on the matter.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after an emergency meeting was called at Scituate Town Hall and then abruptly canceled.

At the time, Groves said it was because the room was near capacity.

The chief was at Saturday night’s meeting but left quickly when it was canceled.

He later posted a message on the Scituate Police Department Facebook page thanking residents who came out to support his tenure.

I was blown away by the overwhelming support I received by all of you on such short notice tonight. I want to thank all… Posted by Scituate Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Eyewitness News reached out to Chief Delaere following Sunday’s development. He said he is “out for bit” and that Council President Brady has been harassing him for “six plus months.”

He responded with “no comment” to further questions surrounding his leave.

Eyewitness News has not been able to reach Councilman Brady for comment.

According to an email sent out by Groves, Deputy Chief Todd Rich will be in charge of the department until further notice.