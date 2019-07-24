Sports saved with approval of additional $4M to fund Warwick schools

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — School sports are officially off the chopping block in Warwick.

Warwick City Council gave a $4 million budget resolution the green light on Tuesday, filling part of an initial deficit that put sports and other budget items at risk.

Back in June, the Warwick School Committee approved a list of recommended cuts, including sports, to make up for an $8 million deficit in the city’s budget.

The additional money from the budget resolution will allow the Warwick School Committee to fund a number of prioritized items.

According to Warwick City Council President Steve Merolla, the money comes from shuffling around items in the city’s budget.

“I’m happy to say school sports in Warwick is alive and well,” he said following the vote. “As you know, I was the quarterback when I played at Tollgate and I’m happy that my team’s going to be on the field in the fall.”

Mayor Joseph Solomon said he is pleased with the supplemental appropriation and sees it working out financially for the city.

“We were able to make this compromise and ultimately benefit the students, community and the taxpayers because we are not detracting from any services that the taxpayers expect and deserve,” Solomon said.