School security guard accused of soliciting teen for sex

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence school security guard was arrested after allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old boy for sex.

Anthony Padula, 62, of West Warwick, is employed by The Providence Center School, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said Padula was attempting to solicit a 14-year-old Rhode Island boy for sex.

When Padula went to the prearranged location to meet the boy, he was arrested by detectives. Padula faces one charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

He was arraigned and released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.

At this point, police said there is no evidence that any students attending the school where he works have been solicited by Padula for sex.