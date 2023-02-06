EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Olivia Passaretti’s memory will live on through a new scholarship to benefit high school students from her hometown.

The Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund will benefit East Greenwich students pursuing college degrees or attending trade school.

Passaretti, 17, was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Day 2022 after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended her car. The scholarship was established by East Greenwich High School and partly funded by Liv’s Eternal Light, a newly formed non profit also honoring Passaretti.

“With the help of East Greenwich High School and many friends who want to keep Olivia’s beautiful bright light shining, we are so proud to announce The Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund and Liv’s Eternal Light, a nonprofit created in her name in the hopes that we can keep Olivia’s beautiful memory alive and help local students to fulfil their goals and make a difference in their communities,” Janine Passaretti-Molloy, the victim’s mom, said.

Liv’s Eternal Light will raise money and donate to local nonprofits including The Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit the Rhode Island Foundation website.

To learn more about Liv’s Eternal Light, visit their website.