WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Safer Rhodes in 2024” campaign held an event in West Warwick this afternoon.

MADD, Youth Driven, and Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation will team up for the event to help promote safer roadways this year.

“We have teamed with Youth Driven and the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation because our organizations recognize the power that youth have to make serious and long-lasting change on Rhode Island roadways,” MADD Victim Advocate Jennifer O`Neil said in a statement.

Youth speakers included victims of impaired driving, and members of the MADD-Vocates and Youth Driven youth leadership groups.

“Together, we can and will eliminate traffic fatalities from occurring on our roads by wearing our seat belts, slowing down, not driving distracted and always driving sober.” added Youth Driven Program Coordinator Rebecca White.

“The youth of today will inherit the future and their investment in promoting awareness and prevention will help to change the culture making a safer future for all.” said Cathy Andreozzi, Founder of Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation.

The event was held at the West Warwick Youth Center Factory Street.