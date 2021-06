WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A pillar of smoke could be seen Tuesday morning after an RV went up in flames on I-95 in Warwick.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Exit 8 just before 9 a.m. and arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed.

Traffic was backed up for miles as a result, but fire officials say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.