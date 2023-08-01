CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who regularly pass through Cranston using I-95 may have noticed some sparks flying during late-night construction.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) tells 12 News workers are in the process of tearing down the old Pawtuxet Valley Railroad Bridge over I-95 and Wellington Avenue.

The rusted bridge hasn’t been used since it was abandoned by the Providence and Worcester Railroad back in 1991, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the bridge is being torn down in an effort to beautify the I-95 corridor between Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and the capital city, which has been deemed the “gateway to Providence.”

Once the bridge is removed, St. Martin said workers will fill in the embankment on each side of the highway.

The bridge, according to St. Martin, was built in the 1960s and has been owned by RIDOT since 1993. The state initially bought the bridge in hopes of restoring it for future use, but RIDOT decided that after more than 30 years of sitting dormant, it was best to just tear down the rusting relic.

The bridge demolition is expected to cost $1.2 million and will be completed sometime this fall.

St. Martin said various lane closures on I-95 in each direction, between Exit 31C and the Woodbine Street overpass, will be in effect Sunday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.