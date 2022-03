WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash in Warwick Sunday night.

Crews responded to Warwick Neck Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found a black Jeep on its roof.

At least one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

National Grid was called to the scene while the road was closed for a few hours before reopening.