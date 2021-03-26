Road rage suspect could face increased hate crime penalty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Florida man accused of instigating a road rage incident in East Greenwich last year could have the charges against him enhanced under Rhode Island’s Hate Crimes Sentencing Act.

Prosecutors allege Joseph Francis, 34, Pompano Beach, Fla., directed racial epithets at three people in the other car involved after both vehicles nearly collided on Route 4 last July.

A physical confrontation followed, according to prosecutors, where Francis reportedly pointed a firearm at the victims and threatened them before driving off.

When Rhode Island State Police troopers found Francis and searched his vehicle, they found a loaded .357 Wesson revolver with additional rounds, as well as suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Police believe Francis was driving under the influence when the incident happened.

Francis was arraigned Friday morning on a series of charges, including three counts of felony assault, three counts of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of driving under the influence and one count of disorderly conduct.

If Francis is convicted of a criminal offense in this case, under the state’s hate crime sentencing enhancement provisions, he will face a separate sentencing hearing where prosecutors will have to prove the crime was motivated by “hatred or animus toward the actual or perceived disability, religion, color, race, national origin or ancestry, sexual orientation or gender.”

If hate is determined to be a factor in the crime, he could face an additional 30 days in prison could be added to the sentence for misdemeanors, or a minimum of one additional year for felonies.