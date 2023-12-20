WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After reaching its second-highest level on record, the Pawtuxet River has begun to recede, but its impacts will still be felt in the days leading up to Christmas.

The deluge from Monday’s storm caused rivers and streams to overflow into neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The Pawtuxet, which runs through western Rhode Island, crested at over 15 feet on Tuesday, which is six feet higher than flood stage. It’s expected to gradually recede back below flood stage by Friday.

Areas surrounding the Pawtuxet and Pocasset rivers were still dealing with major flooding on Wednesday, with some roadways and parking lots completely underwater. DPW crews there and in neighboring Cranston have been out working to clear water and debris.

“There’s going to be more cleanup because of what the flood damage is,” Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said. “There are businesses that can’t open right before Christmas, and that’s terrible too.”

Both Picozzi and Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said they’ve been in touch with members of the state’s congressional delegation, who have offered to help get assistance for those affected by the flooding.

Flooding on Belfield Drive in Johnston (Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV)

Hopkins said we won’t know the true extent of the damage to homes and businesses until the floodwaters recede.

“What we have to do is send in both our fire inspection to check the electrical boxes, and then we’ll send in our citywide inspectors to check for structural damage,” he explained.

Elsewhere, the Woonasquatucket River has receded below flood stage, while minor to moderate flooding continues on the Blackstone, Wood and Pawcatuck rivers.

Residents who live along Belfield Drive in Johnston, which has been plagued by persistent flooding for years, was rendered impassable due to the storm.

The town’s police and fire departments brought essentials, like groceries and medication, over the floodwaters to trapped residents by Humvee Wednesday.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. tells 12 News engineers will be visiting the neighborhood Thursday to mitigate the flooding and assess the damage.

“What compounds the problem is the nature of the storms we get,” Polisena explained. “They happen more frequently and they’re much more severe than before.”

Cumberland schools were forced to close on Wednesday because of flooding around the town’s bus yard. The water has since receded and schools are expected to open Thursday.

(Courtesy: Cumberland Fire Department) (Courtesy: Cumberland Fire Department) (Courtesy: Cumberland Fire Department)

Gov. Dan McKee declared a statewide disaster emergency Wednesday in an effort to bolster Rhode Island’s storm recovery and unlock federal financial relief for those impacted.

“Cities and towns across Rhode Island continue to feel the impact of the storm our state experienced earlier this week,” McKee said. “Our team is committed to using any available resource to assist Rhode Island’s recovery efforts.”

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has already begun assessing the damage and assisting municipalities with recovery efforts.