WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Some changes are coming to Main Avenue in Warwick next week in an effort to reduce chronic issues of speeding, crashes and narrow lanes, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Tuesday.

RIDOT said it will be installing a “road diet” between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard starting on Monday. The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.

Studies show that a road diet can help reduce crashes by nearly 40%, according to RIDOT. Over the past five years, there have been 59 crashes along that stretch of Main Avenue, including one that was fatal and 14 that caused injuries.

Once the change is made, RIDOT and the city of Warwick will evaluate its effectiveness.