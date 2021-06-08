RISPCA: Some dogs found at East Greenwich home were left in the sun with no food, water

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Five dogs were removed from an East Greenwich home Monday morning in connection with an animal cruelty investigation, according to the R.I. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

RISPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officer Earl Newman tells 12 News when they arrived at the Downing Street home, they found two of the dogs in the backyard with no access to food or water and limited access to shade.

“They appeared to be in some level of distress,” Newman said.

Newman said the other dogs were found inside the home. All of the dogs were significantly underweight, he added.

The man who lived there, Eugene McQuade, is cooperating with the investigation, according to Newman.

The dogs were transported to the RISPCA to be evaluated and treated. The home was ordered condemned by a building inspector.

No charges have been filed against McQuade as of Tuesday, but this is not the first time he’s been investigated for animal cruelty and neglect.

In 2018, McQuade faced dozens of animal cruelty charges after 11 of his dogs were found living in squalid conditions at properties he owned in Exeter and Coventry.

Majority of those charges were dropped in a plea deal, however, and all but two of his dogs were returned to him.