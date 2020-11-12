RISPCA: Cat put down after man admits to hitting, injuring it

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (RISPCA) law enforcement division arrested an animal abuse suspect on Tuesday.

Corey Hourahan, 26, faces one count of malicious injury to an animal.

According to the RISPCA, officers were contacted by a veterinary clinic after a domestic short-haired cat was brought in over the weekend with “substantial injuries including a skull fracture.”

The clinic’s staff attempted life-saving measures before it was determined that the cat had to be euthanized, the RISPCA said. In addition, the extent of the cat’s injuries did not match up with the explanation of how they occurred.

After speaking with the vet, RISPCA officers paid a visit to the owner and her boyfriend (Hourahan) who admitted to striking the cat and causing the injuries, according to the RISPCA.

Hourahan was arrested and turned over to Cranston police for booking and charging. He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.