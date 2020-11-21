RISP investigating deadly crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Warwick.

According to a release, troopers responded to a report of an accident on I-95 South, near Cowesett Road.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had somehow gone off the highway and struck several trees.

The driver of the car, identified as Ravi Rahual, 41, of Exeter, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Troopers from the State Police Wickford Barracks and State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Wickford Barracks at 401-444-1064.