RISP arrest man after fleeing crash that killed teenager

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that lead to a teenagers death.

Family members have identified the victim as 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti of East Greenwich.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, RISP, along with members of the Warwick Fire Department, were called to a two car crash on I-95 South.

During their investigation, police learned that a Mercedes was speeding on the highway near the Route 117 overpass, when the driver suddenly changed lanes.

Police said the front passenger bumper of the Mercedes then struck the rear driver side bumper of a Nissan Altima.

The contact forced the Altima to travel into the breakdown lane, onto the grassy shoulder and down an embankment, where it struck a tree and rolled over onto its roof.

Passaretti was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash caused the Mercedes to spin several times, coming to a stop in the breakdown lane. The driver, identified as Aramis Segura, 30, of Charlestown, took off from the scene on foot.

Police found Segura at his home. He was arrested and taken to RISP Headquarters and arraigned on several charges, including:

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Driving to endanger – resulting in death

Obstruction of Justice

Operating on a suspended license

Segura is being held at the ACI on $10,000 surety bail. He was on probation for a previous breaking and entering charge.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the victim for their loss,” said Colonel James Manni, Superintendent of the RISP and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “The investigating Troopers worked very hard to quickly apprehend the suspect and we are working with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that justice is served.”

In a statement from East Greenwich Superintendent Alexis Meyer and High School Principal Ken Hopkins, they said Passaretti was a junior in their school system.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news of her untimely passing,” the statement read in part. “Our hearts are heavy with this loss to our East Greenwich community.”