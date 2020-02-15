RISP arrest man twice in same day for DUI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have arrested the same man twice in 24 hours for DUI.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday when troopers noticed the suspect, identified as Patrick Cahill, 62, of Warwick, driving down the wrong way on I-95 in Warwick.

In that incident, the suspect was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs- 1st Offense, and Reckless Driving and Other Offenses Against Public Safety.

The, just before 9 p.m. that same night, troopers again stopped Cahill on I-95, this time in East Greenwich. He was arrested for a second time in the same day and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs- 2nd Offense and Operating on a Suspended License.

He was booked on those charges at the Wickford Barracks, then taken to the ACI in Cranston.

