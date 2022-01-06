RI’s medical transport company fined $600,000 over fatal crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The company contracted by Rhode Island to provide non-emergency medical transportation to residents has been fined $600,000 in connection with a crash involving an unqualified driver that led to the death of a 77-year-old passenger.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services in a statement Thursday also said Medical Transportation Management has been told to amend its accident reporting process and develop a plan to prevent the future hiring of unauthorized drivers.

An employee for an MTM subcontractor was driving a the woman home from a dialysis appointment on Nov. 27 when he crashed.

She died days later.

A message was left with MTM.